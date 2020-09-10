Mourners gather to bid farewell to murdered Mexican reporter

TEZONAPA, Mexico (AP) — Mourners have gathered at the wake of a newspaper reporter whose decapitated body was found a day earlier in an area suffering for months under organized crime violence in the Gulf coast state of Veracruz in Mexico. The newspaper El Mundo in the city of Cordoba reported Wednesday that the body of reporter Julio Valdivia was found near his motorcycle on railroad tracks in the town of Motzorongo. Family and friends paid their respects Thursday, but were hesitant to talk citing pervasive fear in the area. Valdivia covered general news in that part of Veracruz, including crime.