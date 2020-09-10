Minocqua man sentenced to 10 years in federal prison for possessing child pornography

MADISON, Wis. (WAOW) -- On Thursday, Matthew Kummer, of Minocqua, pleaded guilty for possessing child pornography, according to an announcement from Scott C. Blader, United States Attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin.

Kummer was sentenced by U.S. District Judge William M. Conley to 10 years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release.

According to the press release from the Department of Justice, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Kummer's Minocqua home on October 27, 2019.

There, police seized laptops, hard drives, and miscellaneous storage devices. Reportedly, law enforcement analyzed some of the devices and found more than 17,000 images of child pornography. Additionally, they found videos Kummer had taken of young children in swimsuits at parks, beaches, and amusement parks.

According to the press release, the 10 year sentence was based on Kummer's prior child pornography conviction, the number of images possessed, and the fact that he was secretly filming young children.

The charges against Kummer are the result of an investigation conducted by the Oneida County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation, and Rhinelander, Minocqua, and Woodruff Police Departments.