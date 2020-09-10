Milan Fashion Week to include Black Lives Matter event

MILAN (AP) — The Italian fashion council’s only Black designer has hailed as a ‘’breakthrough’’ the inclusion of a Black Lives Matter event to the official September show calendar and the formation of a working group aimed at ending racial discrimination in Italian fashion. Stella Jean, a Haitian-Italian designer based in Rome, has been pressuring the Italian National Fashion Chamber to promote cultural reform through concrete commitments toward greater racial diversity, spurred by top fashion house’s social media posts supporting Black Lives Matter. She and other Black creatives in Italian fashion pushed for greater substance.