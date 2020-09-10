Mexico starts campaign urging employers to hire refugees

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s Labor Department and the U.N. refugee agency have launched a campaign to encourage employers to hire refugees amid a spike in asylum and refugee requests. The Labor Department said Thursday the program aims to triple the number of refugees finding legal work in Mexico, “in states where the refugee population does not compete for jobs with the local people.” Mexico saw requests for asylum or refugee status skyrocket from 2,137 in 2014 to 70,302 in 2019. The department’s information campaign describes the advantages of hiring refugees and advising employers on what documents they should or shouldn’t ask job-seekers for.