Mexico president regrets protester killing, wants justice

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador says he regrets the killing of a woman and the wounding of her husband in a clash with National Guard troops over water in the northern state of Chihuahua. The National Guard had said that both people had died, but a spokesman said Thursday that the man remained hospitalized and López Obrador said he was in serious condition. The president maintains that political interests have elevated tensions in Chihuahua as Mexico tries to pay off a water debt owed to the United States. Hundreds of farmers had faced off with National Guardsmen Tuesday at the La Boquilla dam.