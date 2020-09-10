Mexican archaeological ruins reopen with masks, distancing

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico’s pre-Hispanic ruin sites have begun re-opening to tourists for the first time since they were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic in March. The ancient sites hadn’t seemed so lonely since they were abandoned centuries ago, and they certainly haven’t seen as much mask-wearing, rules and ceremonies since then. The few hundred visitors that will be allowed into most sites have to line up for limited tickets, wear face masks, get a dose of hand sanitizing gel and stay 1.5 yards (meters) from each other. The country’s most-visited archaeological site, the pyramids of Teotihuacan just north of Mexico City, saw a return of vendors but few visitors Thursday.