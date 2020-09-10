Merrill man charged with environmental, fraud and tax crimes

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kevin Shibilski, 59, of Merrill has been charged with multiple crimes in his capacity as CEO of 5R Processors, according to a press release from the Department of Justice.

5R Processors is a Wisconsin company involved in the recycling of electronic waste from corporate and institutional clients, and from manufacturers that participate in a manufacture-take-back program.

Shibilski is charged with storing and disposing of hazardous waste without a permit. The indictment alleges that he illegally stored and disposed of broken and crushed glass from cathode ray tubes. The DOJ release says that was hazardous due to lead-toxicity at facilities in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The indictment also charges Shibilski with eight counts of wire fraud. It alleges that Shibilski took in over $5.76 million from clients, but failed to recycle over 8.3 million pounds of their crushed glass from cathode ray tubes that had lead in them. Instead, the glass was stockpiled at warehouses in Wisconsin and Tennessee.

The indictment also alleges that Shibilski conspired to defraud the U.S. by the nonpayment and evasion of more than $850,000 in employment and income takes for 5R Processors and its nominee entities.

Three others that held positions with 5R Processors have been charged with conspiracy to store and transport hazardous waste, and have entered into plea agreements.

If convicted, Shibilski faces a maximum of five years in federal prison on the charge of storing and disposing of hazardous waste without a permit, 20 years on each wire fraud charge, and five years on the tax charge.