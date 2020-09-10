Maryland county: Police accused of ‘rubber stamp’ on force

An expert in police procedures says newly disclosed data show police officers in one of Maryland’s largest counties have disproportionately used force against Black citizens. Michael Graham is a witness for plaintiffs in a federal lawsuit that accuses Prince George’s County police officials of condoning racism and retaliating against Black and Hispanic officers. Graham said in a court filing Tuesday that county data show 86% of the police department’s 6,805 use-of-force incidents from Jan. 1, 2016 through 2019 were against Black people, who account for approximately 64% of the county’s population. Graham says the department concluded that officers were justified to use force in all but 15 incidents.