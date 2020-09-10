Marathon Co. Board approves sheriff’s office providing dedicated deputy in Rib Mountain

WAUSAU, Wis.(WAOW)-- The Marathon County Board of Supervisors has approved a resolution for the Marathon County Sheriff's Office to provide a deputy assigned to the town of Rib Mountain.

Cassandra Seubert is the deputy that will be assigned to that area, she's been with the sheriff's office for eight years.

When talking with News 9 in August Sheriff Scott Parks said, "The contract that we have with Rib Mountain is for one uniformed officer to cover a set number of hours each week and that's something that could possibly be built upon in the future."