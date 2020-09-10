Leaders in Mali meet with junta for summit on transition

BAMAKO, Mali (AP) — Leaders of Mali’s military junta who deposed the West African country’s president last month are meeting with political parties and civil society groups to outline a transition to a civilian government and, ultimately, elections. The three-day conference beginning Thursday comes after West African regional leaders Monday warned the junta, known as the National Committee for the Salvation of the People, that it must designate a transitional civilian head of state by next week or face further sanctions from the 15-nation West African regional bloc. The regional bloc, known as ECOWAS, wants the process leading to elections to be completed within a year, with a transitional civilian president and prime minister chosen by Sept. 15.