Lawyers for ex-cops raise Floyd’s history of crime, drug use

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — An attorney for one of four former Minneapolis officers charged in the death of George Floyd is highlighting Floyd’s past crimes and history of drug use. Another argues that Floyd likely died from fentanyl he took, rather than a police officer’s knee on his neck. Court filings by defense attorneys in recent months are taking a blame-the-victim approach that experts say is a common defense strategy. It’s being used to counter a widely seen bystander video of Floyd’s final minutes. The legal case against the officers heads to court Friday with arguments over whether the officers should be tried together and whether a trial should be moved out of Minneapolis.