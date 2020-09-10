Las Vegas shooting victims closer to getting $800M payouts

LAS VEGAS (AP) — More than 4,400 relatives and victims of the deadliest mass shooting in recent U.S. history could receive about $800 million in payouts from MGM Resorts International and its insurers by January. That’s according to attorney Robert Eglet, who filed documents Thursday asking a Nevada judge to sign off on the sweeping agreement. He’s spent a year arranging the settlement stemming from the 2017 shooting that killed 58 people in Las Vegas. MGM Resorts owns the hotel where a gunman fired into a concert crowd. The company calls the court filings with an eye-popping number of plaintiffs the next steps in the settlement process.