Israel’s Netanyahu pressed to sign conflict-of-interest deal

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s attorney general is pressing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to sign a conflict-of-interest agreement barring him from influencing key appointments that could affect his corruption trial. Netanyahu has been charged in a series of scandals. He has long accused police, prosecutors and the media of trying to oust him in a deep-state conspiracy. He has stepped up those attacks in recent days, following a pair of TV reports alleging cover-ups by police and prosecutors. The Justice Ministry said on Thursday that it’s in talks with Netanyahu’s lawyers about a conflict-of-interest agreement that would keep him from using his position to influence his personal criminal issues.