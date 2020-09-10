India, Japan call for strong partnership in post-COVID world

NEW DELHI (AP) — Outgoing Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and his Indian counterpart have agreed that a strong partnership between their nations is critical in the post-coronavirus world. An Indian officails says Abe, who is stepping down because of a chronic health problem, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed an agreement between the armies of the two countries that gives them access to each other’s bases for supplies and services. In a telephone call, the two leaders also reviewed the status of a high-speed rail project that is to link the Indian cities of Mumbai and Ahmedabad.