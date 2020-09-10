In Chile, life goes on for loved ones after COVID-19

SANTIAGO, Chile (AP) — Red-eyed from crying, José Collantes Navarro couldn’t contain himself and crumpled against the wall as he watched his partner being buried at the Catholic Cemetery in Chile’s capital. She had lost the fight against the new coronavirus, while he had survived. For many pandemic survivors and those who lost loved ones, like the 36-year-old Collantes, their lives are never the same. He is one of thousands of people who have lost loved ones to COVID-19 in Chile, one of the countries in Latin America hardest hit by the virus. His case highlights how COVID-19 deaths are often the beginning of a new personal journey for those affected.