Grammy Museum to launch online streaming service

NEW YORK (AP) — The Grammy Museum is launching its own online streaming service featuring performances and interviews from A-list musicians, as well as material from the museum’s archive. COLLECTION:live will debut on Sept. 17 and the monthly subscription will cost $2.99 (the yearly price is $29.99). About 40 programs will be available at the launch, including performances and interviews — some old, some new — from Billie EIllish and her producer-brother FINNEAS, Barbra Streisand, Selena Gomez, Herb Alpert and Jerry Moss, Alessia Cara, Burt Bacharach, Panic! at the Disco, the Avett Brothers, Run the Jewels and even Quentin Tarantino. New programming will be added weekly. On Sept. 24, newly recorded content from BTS, Tame Impala, Rufus Wainwright and more will be available.