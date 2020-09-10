 Skip to Content

GOP’s slimmed-down virus bill scuttled by Senate Democrats

WASHINGTON (AP) — Senate Democrats have scuttled a scaled-back GOP coronavirus rescue package, saying the measure shortchanges too many pressing needs as the pandemic continues its assault on the country.

Thursday’s mostly party-line vote capped weeks of wrangling over a fifth relief bill that all sides say they want but are unable to deliver.

The bipartisan spirit that powered earlier relief bills has given way to election-season political combat and name-calling.

The 52-47 vote fell well short of what was needed to overcome a filibuster and seems likely to end hopes for coronavirus relief before the November election.

By ANDREW TAYLOR and LISA MASCARO Associated Press

Associated Press

