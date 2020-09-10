Gold Star families fault Trump on alleged ‘loser’ remarks

SALEM, Mass. (AP) — Two Gold Star families in Massachusetts are criticizing disparaging remarks President Donald Trump allegedly made about veterans and those in the military. The families of Pfc. John Hart and Lance Cpl. Travis Desiato — who were both killed serving in Iraq — spoke out in front of the Hart-Desiato Bridge on Thursday, which was dedicated in honor of the two in 2018. Trump has faced criticism for allegedly denigrating American war dead as “losers” and “suckers.” He has denied the allegation, first reported by The Atlantic magazine last week. Joseph DeSiato, father of Travis, said the pair joined the military after the 9/11 attacks.