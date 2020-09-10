 Skip to Content

Georgia deputy shot is expected to return to work next week

1:46 pm National news from the Associated Press

DALTON, Ga. (AP) — State law officers say a Georgia deputy who was wounded in a shooting that touched off a massive manhunt is recovering and expected to return to work next week. The Georgia Bureau of Investigation gave the update on Whitfield County sheriff’s deputy Darrell Hackney in a Thursday update on the case. A Texas fugitive, Dalton Potter, is accused of opening fire on Hackney during a traffic stop in Dalton, Georgia, around midnight on Monday. Potter fled into the woods but was captured Wednesday night near Resaca, Georgia.

Associated Press

