George R.R. Martin can’t build castle library in New Mexico

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — “Game of Thrones” author George R.R. Martin won’t be able to build a seven-sided, castle-style library at his compound in Santa Fe. The Santa Fe New Mexican reports that the city’s Historic Districts Review Board denied a request Tuesday to allow Martin to exceed the building height limit in the historic district where he lives. Neighbors objected to the project, saying they didn’t want a visible castle in the middle of a residential neighborhood. Officials also denied a similar proposal early this year, saying the project didn’t meet height and style standards and didn’t fit in with the character of the historic district.