Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDTUpdated
Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN
Price County
…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…
* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland
Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band
and the Bad River Reservation.
* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if
left uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&