Frost Advisory until THU 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Duluth, MN

Price County

…FROST ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 AM CDT THIS MORNING…

* WHAT…Temperatures as low as 30 will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Sawyer, Price, Iron, Washburn, Bayfield and Ashland

Counties. This includes the Tribal Lands of the Red Cliff Band

and the Bad River Reservation.

* WHEN…Until 8 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&