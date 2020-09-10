Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT
Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI
Lincoln County
…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
FRIDAY…
* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.
* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.
* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Friday.
* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…
Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.
&&