Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

2:29 pm Weather Alerts, Wx Alert - Lincoln

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Lincoln County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT
FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost
formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast
Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left
uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

&&

waowweather

