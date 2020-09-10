Frost Advisory from THU 11:00 PM CDT until FRI 8:00 AM CDT

Issued by National Weather Service – Green Bay, WI

Shawano County

…FROST ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING TO 8 AM CDT

FRIDAY…

* WHAT…Temperatures in the low to mid 30s will result in frost

formation.

* WHERE…Portions of central, north central and northeast

Wisconsin.

* WHEN…From 11 PM this evening to 8 AM CDT Friday.

* IMPACTS…Frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if left

uncovered.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS…

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

