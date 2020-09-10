Former NFL player Bellamy charged with virus relief fraud

TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say former NFL player Josh Bellamy has been charged with participating in a scheme to file fraudulent applications for more than $24 million in coronavirus relief funds. Court records say Bellamy was arrested Thursday and charged with wire fraud, bank fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud and bank fraud. Bellamy most recently played for the New York Jets, who released him from the reserve/physically unable to play list on Tuesday. He signed a two-year deal worth $5 million with New York in 2019 and played in seven games before injuring a shoulder and being placed on the season-ending injured reserve list.