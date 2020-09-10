Few parents, coaches still fighting charges in college scam

BOSTON (AP) — After a slew of guilty pleas, just 15 of the nearly 60 charged in the college admissions admissions bribery scheme that rocked the U.S. educational system are still fighting the charges. The highest-profile defendants that were left in what’s been called Operation Varsity Blues case are now heading to prison. “Full House” star Lori Loughlin was recently sentenced to two months in prison and and her fashion designer husband, Mossimo Giannulli, was sentenced to five months. The first trial for the remaining parents was supposed to start in October, but it’s been pushed back until February 2021 because of the coronavirus pandemic.