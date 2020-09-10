Family heartache spotlights Australia virus restrictions

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s government has ramped up pressure on a state government to relax pandemic border restrictions after a woman was refused permission to attend her father’s funeral and a dying dad was told he was only one of his four children could visit. Sarah Caisip was refused permission to go to her father’s funeral Thursday because she was forced to quarantine in the Queensland state capital Brisbane in case she brought COVID-19 from her home in Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory. Mark Keans is dying of cancer and has been told by Queensland health authorities that his family will have to choose which one of his four children who live across the border in New South Wales can visit him.