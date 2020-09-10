Facebook may have to stop moving EU user data to US

LONDON (AP) — Facebook may be forced to stop sending data about its European users to the U.S. It’s the first major fallout from a recent court ruling that found some trans-Atlantic data transfers don’t protect users from American government snooping. The social network said Wednesday that Ireland’s Data Protection Commission has started an inquiry into how Facebook shifts data from the European Union to the United States. The news was first reported by the Wall Street Journal, which said Ireland’s data commission gave Facebook until mid-September to respond a preliminary order to suspend the transfers.