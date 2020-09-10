Ex-UM official says he didn’t do more to get doc off campus

DETROIT (AP) — A retired University of Michigan administrator told lawyers that he was “furious” to learn in the late 1970s that a doctor was sexually abusing students. But Tom Easthope also acknowledges that he failed to ensure that Robert Anderson was kicked off campus. Instead, Anderson stepped down as director of the university’s Health Service in 1980 but continued to see athletes and others until 2003. Easthope recently was interviewed by lawyers who are suing the university over abuse that is alleged to have occurred over decades. Portions of Easthope’s remarks were included in a revised lawsuit filed in Detroit federal court.