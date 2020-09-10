Derailed train in Scotland hit ‘washed-out rocks and gravel’

LONDON (AP) — An investigation into a train crash in northeast Scotland last month that killed three people has found that the train struck a pile of washed-out rock and gravel before derailing. Investigators said “a significant contributing factor” to the derailment was heavy rainfall washing material from adjoining slopes onto the tracks. In an interim report released Thursday, U.K. agency Network Rail said the industry needs to learn how to respond better to increasingly common severe weather. The driver, a conductor and a passenger died when the ScotRail service came off the tracks near the coastal town of Stonehaven on Aug. 12.