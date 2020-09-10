Dem report: Medicare chief used fed money to bolster image

WASHINGTON (AP) — A report by congressional Democrats says private consultants to the federal official who oversees Medicare billed taxpayers almost $6 million in less than two years largely to burnish her personal image. Aides to the official, Seema Verma, handpicked the consultants, many of whom were well-connected to the Republican Party, the report said. It said the consultants’ work included efforts to win awards, place her on lists of powerful women and arrange meetings with influential people. The contractors billed taxpayers up to $380 per hour. Verma has run the federal Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services since 2017. Agency aides did not immediately respond to emails and phone calls requesting comment.