Danes tap migration envoy as EU eyes asylum system reforms

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The Danish government has appointed an envoy to facilitate a new approach on migration to Europe and to “ensure that real refugees are helped faster and better in the surrounding areas.” The move comes as the European Union’s executive body prepares to unveil vast reforms to the bloc’s asylum and migration system. Denmark’s plans fit with the position of EU leaders who have mostly focused on beefing up Europe’s borders and outsourcing work to curb migration to Northern Africa countries and Turkey. Denmark wants to set up migrant reception centers in one or more countries outside the EU to diminish the incentive for migrants to seek asylum in the country.