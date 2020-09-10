Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage

WASHINGTON (AP) — For President Donald Trump, the historic wildfires ravaging Democratic strongholds on the West Coast are presenting another crisis at a time when he can ill afford one. And for Joe Biden, the spreading fires are a reminder that he didn’t embrace the Green New Deal, the grand plan for tackling climate change pushed by the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. That has left both campaigns largely avoiding substantive talk about the unfolding catastrophe in California, Oregon and Washington even as the death toll mounts and millions of acres have burned.