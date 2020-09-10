Climate change largely missing from campaign as fires rage

WASHINGTON (AP) — Historic wildfires are sweeping across the nation’s West Coast, but you wouldn’t know it from the presidential campaign. For President Donald Trump, the historic wildfires ravaging Democratic strongholds on the West Coast are presenting another crisis at a time when he can ill afford one. And for Joe Biden, the spreading fires are a reminder that he didn’t embrace the Green New Deal, the grand plan for tackling climate change pushed by the liberal wing of the Democratic Party. The fires in California, Oregon and Washington have caused the death toll to mount and millions of acres have burned.