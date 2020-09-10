Bruce Springsteen and E Street Band plan new album in Oct.

NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Springsteen will release a new rock album he recorded live in his New Jersey home studio with the E Street Band. The Boss said Thursday the album is called “Letter To You” and he and the band recorded it in just five days. It will be released on Oct. 23. “Letter to You” will have nine new songs and include new recordings of three songs that predate Springsteen’s 1973 debut album, “Greetings From Asbury Park, N.J.” Springsteen’s last album was the orchestral-pop “Western Stars.”