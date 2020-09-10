As Stevens Point finishes up bike lane expansion, some residents express concerns

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- Stevens Point now has nearly 14 new miles of bike lanes. The project started four years ago when the city applied for a Transportation Alternative Program (TAP) grant.

Mayor Mike Wiza said he's happy to see the bike lanes finally in use, but the project didn't come without challenges and criticism.

The cost of the project is something residents have expressed concerns about, and it's something that doesn't sit well with Mayor Wiza either.

"The bids came in and unfortunately they were very high. The low bid was $226,000 higher than our initial estimates," the mayor said.

But despite those high bids, city council decided to move forward with the project.

Mayor Wiza said the lanes add an additional layer of safety for cyclists commuting in the city.

"We're not always paying attention as much as we should on the road. This allows drivers to have something extra so they're cognizant of the fact that 'boy, there might be bicyclists or pedestrians.'"

But safety is also a concern for those who have spoken out against the expansion.

During the Bicycle and Pedestrian Safety Commission meeting on Thursday, one public comment read: "They are too narrow. They are on streets that simply were not built with enough space on the sides to accommodate bikes."

But Wiza said that regardless of whether or not there's a designated bike lane, bikes can still be on the roads.

"The rules of the roads are such that they can use the roads any way… cyclists have just as much right to be on the roads as the vehicle drivers," Mayor Wiza said.

Officials said there are still a few things to do before the project is complete, including final painting and putting up signage. That's all expected to be done in the next week.