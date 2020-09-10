AP Explains: What’s driving India-China military standoff

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — India and China are accusing each other of violating agreements along their disputed mountain border, even as they engage in talks to end increasing military tensions. The foreign ministers of the two countries are meeting in Moscow in an effort to defuse the simmering dispute. The standoff high in the mountains along the eastern section of their disputed border stands to dramatically alter the China-India relationship, three months after their deadliest confrontation in decades left nearly two dozen Indian soldiers dead. Since last week, the Asian giants have accused each other of sending soldiers into the rival’s territory and fired warning shots for the first time in 45 years, threatening a full-scale military conflict.