Alabama college students sanctioned for COVID violations

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — More than 600 students at the University of Alabama have been sanctioned for violating rules intended to curb the spread of COVID-19 cases on campus. Spokesman Shane Dorrill said Thursday that the university has issued 639 individual student sanctions. He says 33 students have been suspended from campus while their conduct cases proceed. More than 2,000 students have tested positive for the coronavirus since classes resumed last month on the Tuscaloosa campus, which has more than 30,000 students. The university issued a moratorium on in-person student events that will last through Sunday.