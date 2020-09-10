Airlines, unions running out of time to get more federal aid

Airline workers are making a last-ditch push for $25 billion in federal money to avoid furloughs for six more months. But a Senate vote on coronavirus relief Thursday could be a roadblock to the airline unions’ bid. Critics of more federal aid say airlines need to shrink because fewer people are traveling. The nation’s three biggest airlines — American, United and Delta — plan to furlough about 40,000 workers starting Oct. 1 unless they get more money from Washington. Congress approved $25 billion in payroll relief for passenger airlines in March, but that money is about to run out.