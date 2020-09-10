A warmer trend developing

A better weather pattern is developing. Other than Saturday, it looks like a nice stretch of dry weather is on the way. Temperatures will also go above normal for a couple of days next week.

Today: Scattered clouds in the morning, then more sunny and a bit warmer during the afternoon.

High: 62 Wind: North around 5, becoming West

Tonight: Clear and chilly with patchy frost possible.

Low: 37 Wind: Becoming Calm

Friday: Sunny during the morning, then increasing clouds later in the afternoon.

High: 65 Wind: SE 5-10

We will start out with some scattered low clouds today. As the day wears on we should see a good amount of sunshine develop and highs will reach the low 60s in many locations. Spots that will have clouds linger the longest (south of Marathon county) might only experience readings in the upper 50s this afternoon. Winds will be out of the north at around 5 mph this morning and then shift to the west later in the afternoon.

Clear skies tonight means another threat of frost. The frost will be most likely in the Northwoods, but there might be a touch of frost in traditional cold spots in central Wisconsin as well. The clear skies should then last through much of Friday helping to warm the temperature into the mid 60s. It will be a nice Fall day.

The clouds will increase later in the afternoon on Friday ahead of a low pressure system moving in from the southwest. This storm system will bring some rain and a few rumbles of thunder to Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday. The heaviest and most widespread rain will likely be in the morning, with only a few scattered showers in the afternoon. Even though it will rain, temperatures will not be too cold. Highs should reach the 60s.

After a few clouds Sunday morning, the trend will be toward more sun than clouds from Sunday afternoon through Tuesday. High temps should top out in the upper 60s on Sunday and Monday and then reach the low to mid 70s on Tuesday.

Have an excellent Thursday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 10-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1960 - Hurricane Donna struck the Florida Keys, with winds gusting to 180 mph and a thirteen foot storm surge. The hurricane then moved north along the eastern coast of Florida and inundated Naples before moving out to sea. Hurricane Donna claimed fifty lives, injured 1800 others, and caused more than 300 million dollars damage. The Marathon/Tavernier area was almost completely destroyed, and in the Citrus Belt, most of the avacado crop was blown from the trees. Hurricane Donna wreaked havoc from Florida to Maine, with wind gusts to 100 mph along much of the coast. Hurricane Donna produced wind gusts to 121 mph at Charleston SC on the 11th, and wind gusts to 138 mph at Blue Hill Observatory MA on the 12th. The hurricane finally died over Maine two days later, producing more than five inches of rain over the state. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)