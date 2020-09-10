$500,000 cash bond set for suspect in multi-jurisdiction crime spree
WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A cash bond for Brand B. Biller was set at $500,000 at his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.
Biller appeared in court with attorney Nick O'Connor over Zoom.
Biller is facing several charges after a multi-jusrisdiction crime spree on September 1 that ended after a high speed pursuit.
Those charges include:
- Operate without Consent-Possess Weapon
- Armed Robbery with Use of Force
- Burglary-Building or Dwelling
- Drive or Operate Vehicle without Consent
- Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony
- Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer
- Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor
The preliminary hearing for his case is set for September 16.