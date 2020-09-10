$500,000 cash bond set for suspect in multi-jurisdiction crime spree

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A cash bond for Brand B. Biller was set at $500,000 at his initial court appearance Thursday afternoon.

Biller appeared in court with attorney Nick O'Connor over Zoom.

Biller is facing several charges after a multi-jusrisdiction crime spree on September 1 that ended after a high speed pursuit.

Those charges include:

Operate without Consent-Possess Weapon

Armed Robbery with Use of Force

Burglary-Building or Dwelling

Drive or Operate Vehicle without Consent

Possess Firearm-Convicted of a Felony

Vehicle Operator Flee/Elude Officer

Bail Jumping-Misdemeanor

The preliminary hearing for his case is set for September 16.