5 Things to Know for Today

Here are a few things to know about the day’s news from The Associated Press. President Donald Trump is acknowledging he played down the projected impact of the deadly coronavrius early this year and says he meant to avoid creating a panic. A Northern California wildfire threatens thousands of homes after winds whipped it into a deadly monster while numerous wildfires burned in Oregon and Washington state, causing destruction and mass evacuations. An official at the Department of Homeland Security says he was pressured by agency leaders to make his intelligence reports reflect the priorities of the Trump administration.