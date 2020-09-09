Worzalla looking to fill 30+ positions

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) - Printing company Worzalla is looking to expand their workforce with 35 new part- and full-time hires.

Positions available range from entry-level to experience machinists, and experience does not have to be in the printing industry.

The company says the hiring spree is the result of an increased demand for children's books, likely stemming from COVID-19 and families staying at home through the summer or learning remotely.

Working at Worzalla, "isn't just printing a book," said Vice President for Human Resources Brianne Petruzalek. "There's really so much more that we're creating, and our employees are creating through the work that they are doing. So I think it's very meaningful work."

Those interested in applying or seeing what positions are available can go to Worzalla's website and click on the 'Careers' tab in the upper-right corner.