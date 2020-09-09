‘Walking Dead’ to be laid to rest in 2022, spin-offs to rise

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The end is coming for “The Walking Dead,” but not until 2022. The AMC channel says its series will wrap with an 11th season spanning 24 episodes and two years. When “The Walking Dead” is laid to rest in late 2022, a new spin-off centered on characters Norman Reedus’ Daryl Dixon and Melissa McBride’s Carol Peletier will follow in 2023. An anthology series, “Tales of the Walking Dead,” which would focus on new and existing characters, is in development along with other projects based in “The Walking Dead” universe. The series has six episodes set to debut in 2021, part of its expanded 10th season.