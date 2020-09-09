Virus delays filming of 2 seasons of ‘Atlanta’ until 2021

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Production finally will get underway on the FX series “Atlanta” next year. FX Networks chief John Landgraf says the delay was caused by the pandemic and the ambitious goal of filming seasons three and four back to back. The acclaimed FX comedy stars creator Donald Glover as Earn and Brian Tyree Henry as his rapper cousin. While production is set to begin in the first half of half of 2021, an air date has yet to be determined. One season is to shoot primarily in Europe and the other in Atlanta. The Emmy-winning “Atlanta” last aired new episodes in May 2018.