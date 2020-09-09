Turkey: Journalists convicted over reports on spy’s funeral

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — A Turkish court has convicted five journalists over their reports on the funeral of an intelligence officer who was killed in Libya and sentenced them to more than three years in prison. But all have been released from custody pending the appeals process. The journalists were on trial accused of violating Turkey’s national intelligence laws for their coverage of the funeral of the agent who was quietly buried in February. Journalism groups ranks Turkey among the top jailers of journalists worldwide. About 75 journalists and other media workers are currently in jail under Turkey’s broad anti-terrorism laws, according to the Turkish Journalists Syndicate. Turkey maintains that the journalists are prosecuted for criminal acts and not for their journalistic work.