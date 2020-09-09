Three people arrested in Lincoln Co. drug bust

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW)-- Three people are in custody after a search warrant was executed Wednesday morning in Merrill.

In a post on their Facebook page the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office says their special response team executed the warrant at a home located on E 6th Street.

When the team entered the home they say they found guns, stolen property, and methamphetamines.

A 32-year-old man who has an address in Wausau as well as listing himself as homeless was arrested on a warrant for violating terms of his probation.

A 35-year-old Rhinelander woman was arrested for violating terms of her probation.

A 43-year-old male from Merrill was arrested possession of methamphetamine, possession of methamphetamine paraphernalia and for maintaining a drug trafficking place.

The office says, "This is part of a regional investigation into the distribution of methamphetamine in the community. Additional charges and arrests are possible."