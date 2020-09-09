Suicide bomber kills 3, including child, in Somali capital

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — A Somali official says a suicide bomber has killed at least three civilians, including a young boy, at a restaurant in Somalia’s capital. The spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry tells The Associated Press that seven other people were injured when the bomber detonated a suicide vest outside the restaurant near a security checkpoint close to the presidential palace in Mogadishu. There is no immediate claim of responsibility for the blast, but the al-Qaida-linked al-Shabab extremist group often carries out such attacks.