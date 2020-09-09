September is National Prostate Cancer Awareness month

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Prostate cancer is the most common non-skin cancer in men. Most men will die with prostate cancer, not of it.

Prostate cancer often grows slowly and can even go misdiagnosed. According to the American Cancer Society, about 1 in 9 American men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer at some point in their life. The later in life a male develops prostate cancer the higher the risk.

If prostate cancer runs in your family your chance of getting the disease may be higher too.

"Prostate cancer is a cancer of the gland that sits right beneath the bladder in males, people don't usually notice prostate cancer until it's metastasized to the bones or has become large enough to actually obstruct the urethra," said Andrew Huang Radiation Oncologist for Aspirus.

There are usually no early symptoms, however, some men choose to be treated right away whereas others choose to delay treatment and would rather be monitored with blood tests and exams.

If you have any concerns, health officials urge you to contact your doctor as soon as possible.