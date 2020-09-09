Rhinelander High School receives $10,000 for adopting personal finance as a graduation requirement

RHINELANDER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Rhinelander High School (RHS) has received a $10,000 grant from Net Gen Personal Finance for adopting a personal finance course as a graduation requirement.

The district says this furthers their efforts to make every RHS student financially literate prior to graduating.

"Thank you to RHS business teacher Patrick Kubeny, RHS administration, and the School District of Rhinelander School Board for working very hard to convert RHS to the Gold Standard in Personal Finance," a statement from the district read. "The lives of countless Rhinelander students will benefit from your tenacity, strategic thinking, and endurance to get this bold change to the finish line."

In a NGPF blog post, Patrick Kubeny says he's felt that personal finance should be a graduate requirement since he was a new teacher in 1993, and became determined to make it happen.

Effective with the class of 2021, all students must pass "Personal Money Management," a course taught in the Business Department.