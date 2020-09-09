Record cold once again today

Get ready for another record cold day for today. Conditions will gradually warm-up as we head toward the weekend but readings will not rise up to normal until early next week.

Today: Cloudy with periods of light rain and record cold highs once again.

High: 50 Wind: NE 5-10

Tonight: Drizzle early, then decreasing clouds later. Patchy frost possible in the Northwoods.

Low: 38 Wind: North~5

Thursday: Partly cloudy in the morning, then mostly sunny for the afternoon.

High: 62 Wind: North 5-10

In addition to cold weather today, there will be some light rain and drizzle developing. It will start in the morning, then wax and wane through the day before ending in the evening. High temperatures will top out in the upper 40s to low 50s, which will make it the coldest September 9th on record by several degrees. It will definitely feel like a late Fall day except for the fact the the wind will not be too strong. Winds will be out of the northeast at 5 to 10 mph.

The clouds will decrease later tonight which could lead to some patchy frost in the Northwoods. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect for areas north of Marathon effective late tonight into Thursday morning. The clearing trend should continue on Thursday and with some breaks of sun in the afternoon, high temps should reach the low 60s. Friday will be a little warmer yet with high temps in the 60s and a good amount of sun through the first half of the day.

A low pressure system moving in from the southwest will bring some off-and-on rain and rumbles of thunder to Northcentral Wisconsin on Saturday. It won't be an all-day rain but it will affect outdoor plans. Sunday looks dry again so it will be a better day to get outside. High should again be in the 60s on Saturday and Sunday.

Early next week will be warmer. On Monday we should experience a good amount of sun and highs in the upper 60s. On Tuesday there should be a mix of sun and clouds with highs in the low to mid 70s.

Have an excellent Wednesday! Meteorologist Justin Loew, Morning Update, 9-September-2020

On this date in weather history: 1921 - A dying tropical depression unloaded 38.2 inches of rain upon the town of Thrall in southeastern Texas killing 224 persons. 36.4 inches fell in 18 hours. (David Ludlum) (The Weather Channel)